Afghanistan domestic cricket coach banned for spot-fixing approach

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has banned coach Noor Mohammad ‘Lalai’ from all forms cricket for five years after he was found guilty of approaching a national team player to spot-fix matches.

The act of Noor Mohammad, an assistant coach with the Kapisa province side and a full-time coach with Hampalana private academy, was reported by the national team player who was approached for corruption. “The charges relate to the Shpageeza Cricket League (2019). A national team player X was approached by Noor Mohammad Lalai with the reference to ‘work’ being a request to assist with the spot-fixing in a few matches in the mentioned tournament (sic),” the ACB said in a statement.

“Under the provisions of the code, Noor Mohammad chose to admit the charges levied against him and agreed to the sanctions by ACB in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing,” it added.

‘This is a very disappointing and serious offence where a domestic level junior coach is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game.’

The development comes three months after the ACB banned wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq for six years for match-fixing.

'Serious offence'

The ACB said Noor Mohammad was found guilty of four offences, including “fixing or contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement or effort to fix.” “This is a very disappointing and serious offence where a domestic level junior coach is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game in SCL 2019.”

The ACB offered “grateful appreciation” to the national player who reported Noor Mohammad. He displayed “true bravery and professionalism.” “He recognised it for what it was, rejected it and reported it. He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal,” the statement read.