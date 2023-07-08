BAN vs AFG: Gurbaz, Zadran register biggest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran registered the highest-ever partnership for Afghanistan for any wicket during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

The opening duo added 256 runs for the first wicket, going past the record of Karim Sadiq and Mohammad Shahzad, who had added 218 runs for the second wicket against Scotland in 2010.

Gurbaz was eventually dismissed for 145, trapped leg-before by Shakib Al Hasan in the 37th over of the innings.

The partnership was also Afghanistan’s second highest across formats, with Asghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s 307-run stand for the fourth wicket in a Test match against Zimbabwe in 2021 topping the list.

Gurbaz and Zadran also set the fourth highest partnership for any wicket against Bangladesh in ODI cricket, with Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli’s 290-run stand for the second wicket in 2022 taking first place. It was also the second highest ODI partnership for the opening wicket against the Tigers.

Afghanistan leads 1-0 in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The third ODI will be held at the same venue on Tuesday.

Biggest partnerships for Afghanistan in ODIs