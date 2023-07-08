MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs AFG: Gurbaz, Zadran register biggest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs

The opening duo added 256 runs for the first wicket, going past the record of Karim Sadiq and Mohammad Shahzad, who had added 218 runs for the second wicket against Scotland in 2010.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 16:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (left) and teammate Ibrahim Zadran bump fists during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (left) and teammate Ibrahim Zadran bump fists during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (left) and teammate Ibrahim Zadran bump fists during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. | Photo Credit: AFP

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran registered the highest-ever partnership for Afghanistan for any wicket during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

The opening duo added 256 runs for the first wicket, going past the record of Karim Sadiq and Mohammad Shahzad, who had added 218 runs for the second wicket against Scotland in 2010.

Gurbaz was eventually dismissed for 145, trapped leg-before by Shakib Al Hasan in the 37th over of the innings.

The partnership was also Afghanistan’s second highest across formats, with Asghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s 307-run stand for the fourth wicket in a Test match against Zimbabwe in 2021 topping the list.

Gurbaz and Zadran also set the fourth highest partnership for any wicket against Bangladesh in ODI cricket, with Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli’s 290-run stand for the second wicket in 2022 taking first place. It was also the second highest ODI partnership for the opening wicket against the Tigers.

Afghanistan leads 1-0 in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The third ODI will be held at the same venue on Tuesday.

Biggest partnerships for Afghanistan in ODIs

Batters Runs Wicket Opposition Venue Year
Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 256 1 Bangladesh Chattogram 2023
Karim Sadiq, Mohammad Shahzad 218* 2 Scotland Ayr 2010
Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran 205 2 Canada Sharjah 2010
Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah 195 2 Zimbabwe Harare 2022
Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah 184 3 Ireland Abu Dhabi 2021

