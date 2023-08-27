Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi to lead, Karim Janat recalled

Bowling all-rounder Karim Janat is in line to play his first One-Day International in six years following his inclusion on Sunday in the Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2023.

The 25-year-old played his lone one-dayer in Zimbabwe in 2017 and made his Test debut against Bangladesh in June this year.

Fellow all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf was also recalled in the 17-man squad while Wafadar Momand and Azmatullah Omarzai, part of the side which suffered a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan, were axed.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led squad begins its Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh in Lahore on September 3.

THE SQUAD Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

