Latest issue of Sportstar

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi to lead, Karim Janat recalled

Azmatullah Omarzai and Wafadar Momand, who were part of the squad that faced off against Pakistan in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, were left out of the 2023 Asia Cup the squad.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 17:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a shot.
Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bowling all-rounder Karim Janat is in line to play his first One-Day International in six years following his inclusion on Sunday in the Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2023.

The 25-year-old played his lone one-dayer in Zimbabwe in 2017 and made his Test debut against Bangladesh in June this year.

Fellow all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf was also recalled in the 17-man squad while Wafadar Momand and Azmatullah Omarzai, part of the side which suffered a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan, were axed.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led squad begins its Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh in Lahore on September 3.

THE SQUAD
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

More to follow...

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton's vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men's team's future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
