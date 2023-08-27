Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi to lead, Karim Janat recalled

Bowling all-rounder Karim Janat is in line to play his first One-Day International in six years following his inclusion on Sunday in the Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2023.
The 25-year-old played his lone one-dayer in Zimbabwe in 2017 and made his Test debut against Bangladesh in June this year.
Fellow all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf was also recalled in the 17-man squad while Wafadar Momand and Azmatullah Omarzai, part of the side which suffered a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan, were axed.
The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led squad begins its Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh in Lahore on September 3.
THE SQUAD
