MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs NZ: Poor conditions persist as play called off for second consecutive day at Greater Noida stadium

After the opening day’s play was abandoned due to similar reasons, one expected things to improve. However, with heavy downpour last evening, the ground staff at the venue, which is hosting its maiden Test match, struggled to get the ground in shape.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 16:52 IST , GREATER NOIDA - 4 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Match Referee Javagal Srinath along with New Zealand captain Tim Southee inspect the pitch as the work continued to fix the outfield.
Match Referee Javagal Srinath along with New Zealand captain Tim Southee inspect the pitch as the work continued to fix the outfield. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Match Referee Javagal Srinath along with New Zealand captain Tim Southee inspect the pitch as the work continued to fix the outfield. | Photo Credit: AFP

It was another day of embarrassment for the authorities of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium as the second day’s play of the lone Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off due to wet outfield, without the toss being held.

After the opening day’s play was abandoned due to similar reasons, one expected things to improve. However, with heavy downpour last evening, the ground staff at the venue, which is hosting its maiden Test match, struggled to get the ground in shape.

At the moment, about 50 groundsmen are at work. The facility had around 15 people and the rest were brought in from other centres.

While both the teams stayed back at the hotel for a larger part of the day, the groudsmen dug up the square near the mid-wicket area at the pavilion end which was a trouble spot all through the opening day and reinstalled fresh grass slabs. Even though it remained bright and sunny throughout the day, some parts of the outfield were so soggy that the ground staff used two fans face-down to dry the spot near the off-side. But those efforts were not enough as the match referee Javagal Srinath finally called off the day’s proceedings at 3pm.

By then, a few New Zealand players - including Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel - were back in the nets, while the members of the coaching staff had long conversations with the match officials.

Who’s at fault?

With two consecutive days of play abandoned, questions were raised on why did the Afghanistan Cricket Board choose Greater Noida as its home venue?

“The BCCI offered us three venues - this one, Kanpur and Bengaluru, but we chose Greater Noida as it was most convenient in terms of logistics. It was closer to Delhi and also connectivity from Kabul was better,” said Menhajuddin Naz, the international cricket manager at ACB.

“This has always been our home venue. We have hosted teams like Zimbabwe, Ireland here since 2016. Recently, during our discussions with the BCCI, this ground was offered and this was the best logistical venue for us,” Naz added.

Recee process done

The official also backed the decision and said ACB and New Zealand Cricket were ‘involved in the recce process’. “Following the international standard, we did a recce four to six months before finalising the fixture,” Naz said, adding that situation worsened due to persistent rains over the last couple of weeks. “The issue cropped up due to heavy rains for the last few days. Also, it rained heavily last evening and it wasn’t looking good at all. Even if it would have been any other venue, they would have struggled to get it back on time,” he added.

The Greater Noida venue, which was suspended by the BCCI since 2017, has so far hosted 11 white-ball international fixtures. However, over the last couple of days, it was evident that the facility lacks infrastructure and manpower. However, the ACB officials blamed it on the rain and claimed that with weather conditions worsening, they had even reached out to some other venues for a last-minute shift, but that did not happen. “We tried working on a solution to shift the game. We reached out to a few nearby venues and they all said that because of the same rain they will not be able to prepare the venue in 24 hours,” said Akbar Muhammad, ACB’s commercial head.

The stadium is managed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and not run by a state cricket association and hence, the resources are limited. The organisers have arranged more covers from the Arun Jaitley Stadium. According to the stadium officials, the ground has five super soppers. However, sources say that the ACB arranged three super-soppers from UPCA.

Even though the officials are hopeful of the game resuming on Wednesday, the rain forecast persists, making it a challenging task for the ground staff.  

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Afghanistan Cricket Board /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs NZ: Poor conditions persist as play called off for second consecutive day at Greater Noida stadium
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Nations League: De Bruyne vents his frustration as Belgium’s loss to France underlines its fall as a soccer power
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 10: EFI announces selection trials for Jumping Children’s Classics
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: We have at least four players who can play for India, says Mumbai City head coach Kratky
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Transgender athlete says Paralympians embraced her despite outside hate
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AFG vs NZ: Poor conditions persist as play called off for second consecutive day at Greater Noida stadium
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs BAN: Bangladesh rising pace sensation Nahid Rana confident and ready for India Test series
    PTI
  3. Afghanistan vs New Zealand Highlights, one-off Test, Day 2: Play called off due to wet outfield for second consecutive day
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL: De Silva lauds hundred hero Nissanka as Sri Lanka ends England drought
    AFP
  5. ENG-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI: England women bowl out Ireland for 45 in record-breaking win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs NZ: Poor conditions persist as play called off for second consecutive day at Greater Noida stadium
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Nations League: De Bruyne vents his frustration as Belgium’s loss to France underlines its fall as a soccer power
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 10: EFI announces selection trials for Jumping Children’s Classics
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: We have at least four players who can play for India, says Mumbai City head coach Kratky
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Transgender athlete says Paralympians embraced her despite outside hate
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment