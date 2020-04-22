Rahane: James Anderson the toughest bowler to face

Ajinkya Rahane has faced several bowlers on different continents, but he singled out James Anderson as the toughest bowler to face, especially in England.

“Talking about one particular bowler - James Anderson in England is really challenging. He knows the conditions well. [Anderson] is the one,” Rahane said during an Instachat live chat organised by his employer Indian Oil on Tuesday.

Rahane emphasised on the need to be mentally fit during the current lockdown period. “[At] this point of time, it is important to be positive mentally. Mentally, I’m visualising my cricketing stuff, batting. As an international athlete, cricketer, it is important to be mentally fit,” said Rahane, who revealed that he was a Black-belt holder judoka.

The positive side

Even though he was disturbed by the suffering of people across the world, Rahane looked at the positive side of the lockdown. “First of all, definitely this is a sad thing, which is happening. But, looking at the positive side, I’m getting time to spend with my daughter and family. My daughter is six-and-a-half months old, I’m lucky to be with her,” Rahane said.

Rahane also revealed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Roger Federer are his role models and that meeting Federer at the 2015 Australian Open was a fanboy moment for him.