All Cricket Australia matches to be broadcast by Star Sports in India

Along with international cricket, Big Bash League (BBL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will broadcast in India accompanied by commentary in Hindi and regional languages.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 20:06 IST , NEW DELHI

Kamesh Srinivasan
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Perth Scorchers players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Big Bash League (BBL) Twenty20 cricket final.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Perth Scorchers players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Big Bash League (BBL) Twenty20 cricket final. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Perth Scorchers players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Big Bash League (BBL) Twenty20 cricket final. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Australia, Penny Wong, was happy to announce the collaboration between Cricket Australia and Star Sports, to broadcast all the international cricket played in Australia in India.

“Both Australia and India share the passion for cricket, and have a healthy rivalry. The game we love provides a bridge which deepens the connection and affection between our two nations. We are excited about this broadcast deal between Cricket Australia and StarSports through which more Indians will be able to watch Australia’s big bash league”, said Penny Wong, here on Tuesday.

The minister recalled the high-quality league in Australia and the fact that the Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur made waves for Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Quite significantly, the BBL and WBBL broadcast in India would be accompanied by commentary in Hindi and regional languages. India’s tour of Australia next summer will be the major attraction.

READ MORE: India set to host Afghanistan for three-match T20I series: Schedule and venues

Cricket Australia along with Tourism Australia will have promotional activities from May 2024.

The broadcast partnership would also ensure more coverage and content of women’s cricket, as Cricket Australia expects the biggest growth market in women’s cricket.

The CEO of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, congratulated India for hosting a fantastic World Cup, and said that the Indian team should feel extremely proud despite the disappointment of losing the final to the better team on the day.

The CEO of Star Sports, Sanjog Gupta, stressed the love for cricket of the Indian fans, and appreciated the way they supported good cricket of the visiting teams during the World Cup. He also pointed out the peak coverage of 59 million fans on the digital platform during the World Cup final on Sunday between India and Australia.

The Indian fans will have a lot more cricket from Australia to enjoy through the seven-year contract.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
