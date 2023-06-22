Baroda Cricket Association set to offer head coach role to Amol Muzumdar

The Baroda Cricket Association is set to name Amol Muzumdar as the head coach for the upcoming domestic season.

A couple of weeks ago, the Cricket Improvement Committee, which includes the likes of Kiran More and Irfan Pathan, interviewed eight candidates - Milap Mewada, Mukund Parmar, Irfan Pathan Senior, Jacob Martin, Tushar Arothe, Surendra Bhave, S. Aravind and Muzumdar - and recommend the former Mumbai captain’s name for the job.

While the CIC and the members of the BCA had a discussion on Muzumdar, it is believed that the decision will be ratified once the apex council meets next week.

Also Read | World of cricket: Australia survives ‘Bazball’ to go one up in the Ashes, update on Rishabh Pant and more

Muzumdar, who is currently a coach at the National Cricket Academy’s U-23 camp, had also applied for the India women’s head coach role. For the last couple of seasons, Muzumdar was the coach of Mumbai and last season, it failed to qualify for the knockouts, whereas in 2022, it reached the final before going down to Madhya Pradesh.

Sources in the BCA indicated that the CIC believed that Muzumdar’s vast experience in the domestic circuit will help Baroda, which has been struggling for quite sometime.

This time around, the association is unlikely to rope in any guest players and rely on home-grown talents. Last season, Ambati Rayudu played for the side before announcing retirement from all forms of cricket in the country last month.

The association is expected to formally name Muzumdar by next week.