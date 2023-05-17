Cricket

Anil Patel appointed as Indian team’s manager for World Test Championship final

India, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, faces Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in Kennington, London from June 7.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 17 May, 2023 18:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: Anil Patel.

FILE PHOTO: Anil Patel. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anil Patel, the honorary secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, has been appointed as the manager of the Indian men’s cricket team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India faces Australia in the WTC summit clash at The Oval in Kennington, London from June 7.

READ: India vs Australia WTC final to be played under new cricket rules; soft signal removed

Patel has previously been appointed the manager of the team in multiple series in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

India, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, has already announced the squad which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

