Anil Patel appointed as Indian team’s manager for World Test Championship final

Anil Patel, the honorary secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, has been appointed as the manager of the Indian men’s cricket team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India faces Australia in the WTC summit clash at The Oval in Kennington, London from June 7.

Patel has previously been appointed the manager of the team in multiple series in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

India, the runner-up of the inaugural edition, has already announced the squad which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.