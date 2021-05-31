Asghar Afghan removed as Afghanistan captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has removed Asghar Afghan as the captain of the senior team and has opted for a split captaincy.

According to the members of the ACB, batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi has been appointed the new ODI and Test captain of the National team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the vice-captain for both formats.

The team's star spinner Rashid Khan will remain the vice-captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon.

"The decision to remove Asghar Afghan from captaincy was taken based on an investigation conducted by ACB’s Investigative committee which concluded that some of Afghan’s decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan’s loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test of the series in Abu Dhabi in March," a statement by the ACB said.

Ahead of the 2019 World Cup, the ACB had removed Afghan as the captain and had named Gulbadin Naib as the skipper. The decision backfired as Afghanistan had a disastrous outing in the tournament.

Soon after the event, Naib was replaced by Rashid Khan as the captain. But in December 2019, the ACB decided to reappoint Afghan as the captain.