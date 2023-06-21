Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in the opening Ashes test on Tuesday.
The visitor, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed day on 107 for three but its chances looked remote when it was reduced to 227-8.
But Cummins, in partnership with Nathan Lyon, launched a fightback and sealed victory with an unbeaten 44.
In suffocating tension, he struck the final boundary to take his side over the line for a 1-0 lead in the series.
After a rain-delayed start, unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja had kept his team on course for victory with a gritty innings to edge the visitors towards the target.
It reached 183-5 at the tea interval -- requiring 98 more but a match full of momentum shifts swung England’s way when Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.
When Joe Root held a caught and bowled chance to remove Alex Carey, England was closing in on victory.
But Cummins sparked the fightback with huge sixes off Root’s off-spin as England delayed taking the new ball and was the calmest person in the stadium as he secured victory.
It was the second-highest successful victory chase at Edgbaston and made up for Australia’s heart-breaking loss to England on the same ground in 2005 when it fell three short of chasing down 282.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Senegal LIVE Score: BRA 0-0 SEN; Vinicius, Richarlison lead Brazil attack - international friendly updates
- Ashes 1st Test: Cummins, Lyon pull off epic Edgbaston redemption for Australia
- Ashes HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia beats England by two wickets, Cummins shines with 44 not out at Edgbaston
- Brazil vs Senegal, Live Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head-to-head, when and where to watch international friendly?
- Despite four-year agreement, Hyderabad not on provisional Formula E calendar for 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE