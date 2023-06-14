Magazine

Ashes 2023: England confirms playing XI for first Test

Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from Tests in 2021, returning to the side after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a back injury.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 19:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England captain Ben Stokes.
England captain Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
England captain Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England on Wednesday named fast bowler Stuart Broad and spinner Moeen Ali in its team for the first Ashes test against Australia at Edgbaston starting on Friday.

James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from Tests in 2021, returning to the side after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a back injury.

Anderson and Robinson sat out the one-off Test against Ireland this month with Broad leading the attack and taking five-wickets in the first innings as England skittled out the visitor for 172.

Broad was preferred to Mark Wood, who was England’s leading wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia with 17 scalps as captain Ben Stokes opted for the experience of Broad and Anderson, who have taken a combined 1,267 Test wickets.

Jonny Bairstow, who made his return from a freak golf injury to keep wicket against Ireland in his first Test for 10 months, was also included.

England playing XI: 1. Ben Duckett, 2. Zak Crawley, 3. Ollie Pope, 4. Joe Root, 5. Harry Brook, 6. Ben Stokes (c), 7. Jonathan Bairstow, 8. Moeen Ali, 9. Stuart Broad, 10. Ollie Robinson, 11. James Anderson.

