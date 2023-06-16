Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England wins Toss to bat; Hazlewood in Australia Playing XI

- June 16, 2023 15:02Playing XI
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cam Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland
- June 16, 2023 15:00TOSS TIME
TOSS: England wins toss, opts to bat
Ben Stokes: We’ll bat first. Looks a great cricket wicket. Very proud to be here with all the hype around, very special moment for me and the team. It has been tough at times with the energy, but that has been something we are good at in the past. Happy to have Mo back, unfortunate injury to Leachy. I’ve seen Mo produce some great performances in the past, we know what he can bring to the team.
Pat Cummins: We’d have batted as well. One change, Mitch Starc out, Hazlewood comes in. Tough call, Starc was really good last game but good to have someone like Hazlewood come in. Tough to manage the workloads, but that is a good problem to have. Good preparation to win the WTC final, we went into that fresh and we are now eager to go. England will come at us, but that’s okay.
- June 16, 2023 14:49Edgbaston, bright and beaming
- June 16, 2023 14:44Starc to miss out?
Early visuals from the ground are suggesting that Mitchell Starc may miss out on a spot in the Australia XI. Looks like Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland will lineup behind Cummins.
- June 16, 2023 14:35Building up
- June 16, 2023 14:22History of the Ashes
The Ashes, played between Australia and England, is one of the oldest, biggest and fiercest cricketing rivalries. There have been 340 matches played so far in the series in which Australia has won 140, England 108, while 92 have resulted in a draw.
The origin of this historic rivalry began when a young London-based journalist wrote a satirical obituary after visiting Australia defeated host England by seven runs during the one-off Test in the 1882 tour. It was the first time England had lost at home.
The mock obituary in the Sporting Times read: “In affectionate remembrance of English cricket which died at The Oval, 29th August, 1882. Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances, RIP. NB - The body will be cremated and the Ashes taken to Australia.”
The Ashes, played between Australia and England, is one of the oldest, biggest and fiercest cricketing rivalries. There have been 340 matches played so far in the series in which Australia has won 140, England 108, while 92 have resulted in a draw.
- June 16, 2023 14:19Smudger has it all covered
Steve Smith is expecting to encounter some “funky things” during the Ashes as England looks to unsettle the batter who delivered one of the all-time great performances when Australia last came over in 2019.
- June 16, 2023 14:17Get set for another Warner
Australia captain Pat Cummins tipped a “different” David Warner to win his personal duel against Stuart Broad and dominate England’s bowlers in the Ashes series beginning at Edgbaston on Friday.
- June 16, 2023 14:13No let-up this time: Stokes
England captain Ben Stokes insists there will be no let-up in his side’s dynamic ‘Bazball’ approach during the Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia.
- June 16, 2023 14:09The Squads
England
Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Mathew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Australia
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
- June 16, 2023 13:57Ashes 1st Test Preview
English cricket’s “Bazball” revolution is about to get its ultimate test.
The Ashes — the most famous Test cricket series of them all — is here once again and the five matches between England and Australia could be among the wildest since the first one was played in 1882.
Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, whose nickname is “Baz,” England has gone all-out attack and won 12 of its last 17 Tests. Always chasing a win — even at the risk of losing — England has not been defeated in a series over the past year. It’s a remarkable turnaround in form for a national team which had won just one of its previous 17 Tests before the Stokes-McCullum partnership was formed.
It has reached the stage where England’s players will chase quick runs and fast wickets or adopt aggressive field placings whether they’re playing a cricket minnow or the world champion.
In Australia, they are taking on just that: The newly crowned world Test champion.
And the message from the Australians, who beat India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s on Sunday? Bring it on.
“I said it initially when ‘Bazball’ started, that I’m intrigued to see how it goes against our bowlers,” Australia batter Steve Smith said. “They’ve obviously done well against some other attacks but they haven’t come up against us yet. It’s been exciting to watch, I’ve enjoyed watching the way they’ve played and the way they’ve turned things around in the last 12 months, but we’ll wait and see how it comes off against us.”
AUSTRALIA
Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling resources could hardly be stronger, with Scott Boland — a revelation since his Test debut in the last Ashes series — adding to a stock of fast bowlers containing captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood should be fit for the start of the Ashes despite a side injury sustained in the Indian Premier League, but maybe there’s no need to rush him back given Boland’s form.
In Marnus Labuschagne and Smith, Australia has two of the top three batters in the world Test rankings and Travis Head appears able to play “Bazball” as well as England. David Warner will hope to do better against Broad, who dismissed the left-handed opener seven times in 10 innings in the 2019 Ashes series.- AP
- June 16, 2023 13:49Where to Watch Ashes 2023 1st Test, Day 1 in India?
Day 1 of the first England vs Australia Ashes Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network from 3:30 PM IST.
