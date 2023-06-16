Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England wins Toss to bat; Hazlewood in Australia Playing XI

Ashes 1st Test Preview

English cricket’s “Bazball” revolution is about to get its ultimate test.

The Ashes — the most famous Test cricket series of them all — is here once again and the five matches between England and Australia could be among the wildest since the first one was played in 1882.

Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, whose nickname is “Baz,” England has gone all-out attack and won 12 of its last 17 Tests. Always chasing a win — even at the risk of losing — England has not been defeated in a series over the past year. It’s a remarkable turnaround in form for a national team which had won just one of its previous 17 Tests before the Stokes-McCullum partnership was formed.

It has reached the stage where England’s players will chase quick runs and fast wickets or adopt aggressive field placings whether they’re playing a cricket minnow or the world champion.

In Australia, they are taking on just that: The newly crowned world Test champion.

And the message from the Australians, who beat India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s on Sunday? Bring it on.

“I said it initially when ‘Bazball’ started, that I’m intrigued to see how it goes against our bowlers,” Australia batter Steve Smith said. “They’ve obviously done well against some other attacks but they haven’t come up against us yet. It’s been exciting to watch, I’ve enjoyed watching the way they’ve played and the way they’ve turned things around in the last 12 months, but we’ll wait and see how it comes off against us.”

AUSTRALIA

Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling resources could hardly be stronger, with Scott Boland — a revelation since his Test debut in the last Ashes series — adding to a stock of fast bowlers containing captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood should be fit for the start of the Ashes despite a side injury sustained in the Indian Premier League, but maybe there’s no need to rush him back given Boland’s form.

In Marnus Labuschagne and Smith, Australia has two of the top three batters in the world Test rankings and Travis Head appears able to play “Bazball” as well as England. David Warner will hope to do better against Broad, who dismissed the left-handed opener seven times in 10 innings in the 2019 Ashes series.