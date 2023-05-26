Australia calls up reserve wicketkeeper Peirson for Ashes

Ashes

Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson will join the Australia squad in the leadup to the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in place of Josh Inglis who will return home for the birth of his first child, the team said on Friday

Reuters
MELBOURNE 26 May, 2023 06:44 IST
Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson will join the Australia squad in the leadup to the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in place of Josh Inglis who will return home for the birth of his first child, the team said on Friday.

The uncapped Peirson, who was in the Australia ‘A’ side which toured in New Zealand earlier this year, trained with Test squad members in Brisbane last week.

He will be back-up for Australia’s regular wicketkeeper Alex Carey until Inglis returns to the squad for the rest of the five-Test series against England.

Australia holds the urn after winning the last Ashes 4-0 at home in 2021-22. 

