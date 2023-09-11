MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan suffers heaviest ODI defeat against India

Pakistan suffered its heaviest-ever defeat in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against arch-rival India in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 23:01 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kuldeep’s five wicket haul helped India bundle Pakistan out.
Kuldeep’s five wicket haul helped India bundle Pakistan out. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kuldeep’s five wicket haul helped India bundle Pakistan out. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan suffered its heaviest-ever defeat in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against arch-rival India in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

India registered a 228-run win, powered by Kuldeep Yadav’s five-wicket haul, to kick-off its

More to follow..

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Coaches know what to expect,’ Deschamps on Flick’s sacking
    AFP
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan suffers heaviest ODI defeat against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table: India on top after 228-run win vs Pakistan; Sri Lanka second
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND beats PAK by 228 runs for record win; Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany’s interim coach Voeller rules out succeeding Flick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan suffers heaviest ODI defeat against India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Agha Salman suffers face injury after attempting sweep without helmet
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul record highest-ever partnership in Asia Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs, smashes ton
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul smashes century in comeback match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Coaches know what to expect,’ Deschamps on Flick’s sacking
    AFP
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan suffers heaviest ODI defeat against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table: India on top after 228-run win vs Pakistan; Sri Lanka second
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND beats PAK by 228 runs for record win; Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep shine
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany’s interim coach Voeller rules out succeeding Flick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment