No Pakistan player in Asia XI for Bangladesh T20s: PCB chief

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani has clarified that Pakistan cricketers will not be able to feature in the Asia XI team that will take on World XI in two official T20 matches on March 18 and 21 next year, in Bangladesh, as the dates are clashing with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule.

"The Asia XI match is during the PSL. We did explore with BCB the possibility of the match date being changed but BCB were not able to do this for understandable reasons," Mani told Sportstar on Thursday via text message.

"Unfortunately the media hypes as ever are a distortion of the facts," he added.

READ: BCCI chief Ganguly meets Dravid for 'general meeting'

The matches are a part of the celebrations to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman, Bangladesh’s father of the nation.

According to some of the media reports, the BCCI will be releasing five players for the tournament.

However, on Thursday, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly refused to comment on the issue.

India and Pakistan have not featured in a bilateral series for the last seven years and only compete in global events.