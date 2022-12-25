AUS vs SA Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day Test in India?

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne from Monday. It will be the second Test match of the three-match series. Australia leads 1-0 after winning the first Test by six wickets at the Gabbe in Brisbane.

Which TV channel will broacast AUS vs SA 2nd Test live?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch AUS vs SA 2nd Test live online?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will AUS vs SA 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for AUS vs SA 2nd Test take place?

The toss for the second Test between Australia and South Africa will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

On which day will AUS vs SA 2nd Test start?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will start on Monday, December 26.

Where will AUS vs SA 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.