Cricket

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day Test in India?

AUS vs SA Boxing Day Test: Here are the live streaming, telecast details and full squads as Australia takes on South Africa in the second Test in Melbourne from Monday.

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 15:56 IST
25 December, 2022 15:56 IST
Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Kagiso Rabada of South Africa.

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Kagiso Rabada of South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

AUS vs SA Boxing Day Test: Here are the live streaming, telecast details and full squads as Australia takes on South Africa in the second Test in Melbourne from Monday.

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne from Monday. It will be the second Test match of the three-match series. Australia leads 1-0 after winning the first Test by six wickets at the Gabbe in Brisbane.

Which TV channel will broacast AUS vs SA 2nd Test live?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch AUS vs SA 2nd Test live online?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.

At what time will AUS vs SA 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for AUS vs SA 2nd Test take place?

The toss for the second Test between Australia and South Africa will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

On which day will AUS vs SA 2nd Test start?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will start on Monday, December 26.

Where will AUS vs SA 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

THE SQUADS
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Theunis de Bruyn.
Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us