Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Cameron Green, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Aaron Finch, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Johnson Charles, 4 Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Odean Smith, 8 Raymon Reifer, 9 Yannic Cariah, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

Recent form (most recent first) Australia LLWLW West Indies WLLLL

All you need to know about AUSTRALIA VS WEST INDIES

When will Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I begin?

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I will start at 1:40 PM IST on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I happen?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I will be held at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Which Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be telecasted on which channel?

The Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I will be aired live on the Sony Ten 1 Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The live stream of Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.