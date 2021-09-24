Australia beats India by five wickets in thrilling second ODI, extends unbeaten streak to 26 matches

Opener Beth Mooney struck a brilliant unbeaten century to guide Australia to a five-wicket win over India in a thrilling last-ball finish in the second women's ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

The win also meant that Australia extended its unbeaten winning streak in WODIs to 26 matches, having begun its string of victories against India back in 2018.

Australia needed 13 off the last over and completed the win in the last ball of the match, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Mooney remained not out on 125, while Nicola Carey was unbeaten on 39 when the match ended.

Two no balls by the experienced Jhulan Goswami did not help India's cause in the last over.

Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana hit a patient 86 to guide India to a competitive 274 for seven against the host.

Mandhana hit 11 boundaries to register her 19th half-century after the visitor were sent in to bat.

She shared two crucial partnerships -- 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44) and 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22) -- to help India set up a competitive total.