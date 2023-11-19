MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup: Australia saved its best for the last, says captain Cummins after beating India in WC final

Australia defeated India by six wickets, chasing down a target of 241 runs with seven overs to spare. Travis Head led the chase with his 137 runs and Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 58 from 110 balls.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 22:44 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia saved its best for the last and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023-win pips everything, a chuffed-up captain Pat Cummins said during the post-match presentation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia defeated India by six wickets, chasing down a target of 241 runs with seven overs to spare. Travis Head led the chase with his 137 runs and Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 58 from 110 balls.

Cummins said, “Marnus with a cool head and Travis does what he does on the biggest stage, showed a lot of character. The selectors have backed him in, and it is a big risk that we took, and it paid off.”

Also read | ICC World Cup 2023: Head busts India’s dreams as Australia clinches record-extending sixth title

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first on what turned out to be a slow wicket where India was bundled out for 240 runs.

“It was a bit slower than I thought, didn’t particularly spin probably as much as we thought either. Everyone adjusted pretty well and bowled some tight lines,” Cummins said. “I thought 300 might have been tough but achievable on that wicket. We were really happy with 240,” he added.

Australia won the World Test Championship in July earlier this year against the same opponent - India. Cummins said that this win comes right at the top of the mountain.

“You gotta go and win the World Cup, you can’t wait for it to happen. This year will be remembered for a long, long time and we had a lot of success over the winter and this one peaks it all. At the top of the mountain.”

