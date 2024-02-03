Travis Head released from white-ball squad against West Indies

Cricket Australia on Saturday confirmed that opening batter Travis Head has been released from the white-ball squad for the series against West Indies.

World Cup-winning quick Josh Hazlewood has been added to Australia’s squad for the second ODI against the Windies at the SCG after Head was released to “refresh” following a busy Test summer.

Head won’t play in the final two ODIs or the three T20 internationals that follow and will return home to Adelaide for a break ahead of Australia’s T20 and Test tour of New Zealand later this month.

The left-hander failed to create an impact in the first ODI at the MCG but Josh Inglis (65), Cameron Green (77no) and Steve Smith (79no) led Australia to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Australia also confirmed that paceman Xavier Bartlett will be rested from the second match following an outstanding first game in international colours where he collected the second-best figures (4-17) for the nation on men’s ODI debut.

While Bartlett is not injured and played every game of the Heat’s championship-winning Big Bash campaign, selectors felt the additional workload of three ODIs in five days was not worth the risk so soon.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second ODI only), Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson (third ODI only), Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa