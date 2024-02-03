MagazineBuy Print

Travis Head released from white-ball squad against West Indies

Head won’t play in the final two ODIs or the three T20 internationals that follow and will return home to Adelaide for a break ahead of Australia’s T20 and Test tour of New Zealand later this month.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 11:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Travis Head in action.
Australia’s Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cricket Australia on Saturday confirmed that opening batter Travis Head has been released from the white-ball squad for the series against West Indies.

World Cup-winning quick Josh Hazlewood has been added to Australia’s squad for the second ODI against the Windies at the SCG after Head was released to “refresh” following a busy Test summer.

Head won’t play in the final two ODIs or the three T20 internationals that follow and will return home to Adelaide for a break ahead of Australia’s T20 and Test tour of New Zealand later this month.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scores double hundred, 3rd youngest Indian to record 200

The left-hander failed to create an impact in the first ODI at the MCG but Josh Inglis (65), Cameron Green (77no) and Steve Smith (79no) led Australia to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Australia also confirmed that paceman Xavier Bartlett will be rested from the second match following an outstanding first game in international colours where he collected the second-best figures (4-17) for the nation on men’s ODI debut.

While Bartlett is not injured and played every game of the Heat’s championship-winning Big Bash campaign, selectors felt the additional workload of three ODIs in five days was not worth the risk so soon.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second ODI only), Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson (third ODI only), Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Schedule
ODIs
February 2: Australia won by eight wickets
February 4: Sydney Cricket Ground
February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra
T20Is
February 9: Blundstone Arena
February 11: Adelaide Oval
February 13: Perth Stadium

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

