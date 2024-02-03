MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scores double century, 3rd youngest Indian to record 200

At 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal is only behind Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar on the list of youngest double centurions for India.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 10:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian player to record a double hundred in Tests during India’s second match against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

LIVE SCORE | India vs England 2nd Test Day 2

Jaiswal, at 22 years and 37 days, is only behind Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar on the list. While Kambli got a double ton to his name at the age of 21 years and 32 days, Gavaskar got it at 21 years and 277 days.

The southpaw overtook Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the list, who had scored a double ton at the age of 23 years and 34 days.

Resuming the day on 179 runs, Jaiswal needed just eight overs to cross the 200-mark. He slog swept Shoaib Bashir for a six and a four to bring up the milestone.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Yashasvi Jaiswal

