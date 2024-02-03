IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scores double century, 3rd youngest Indian to record 200

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian player to record a double hundred in Tests during India’s second match against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Jaiswal, at 22 years and 37 days, is only behind Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar on the list. While Kambli got a double ton to his name at the age of 21 years and 32 days, Gavaskar got it at 21 years and 277 days.

The southpaw overtook Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the list, who had scored a double ton at the age of 23 years and 34 days.

Resuming the day on 179 runs, Jaiswal needed just eight overs to cross the 200-mark. He slog swept Shoaib Bashir for a six and a four to bring up the milestone.

