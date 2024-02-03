MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: India 381/7; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores double century; Ashwin falls

IND vs ENG Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the 2nd Test match between India and England being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Updated : Feb 03, 2024 10:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
lightbox-info

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and England being played in Visakhapatnam.

  • February 03, 2024 10:17
    IND 381/7

    Anderson continues to be threatening with the hard new ball. Jaiswal edges past second slip for four. Taking the ball away and into the left hander. 

  • February 03, 2024 10:12
    Youngest double centurions for India; Jaiswal third in the list

    IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scores double century, 3rd youngest Indian to record 200

    At 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal is only behind Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar on the list of youngest double centurions for India.

  • February 03, 2024 10:11
    IND 375/7 in 102 overs

    Jaiswal slog sweeps Bashir for a SIX over square leg! Then sweeps again, finds the fence again, this time four, and gets to his DOUBLE CENTURY!! Great knock this. 

  • February 03, 2024 10:04
    IND 364/7 in 101 overs

    Ashwin drives Anderson for four towards on side! But Anderson gets him on the next ball, edging the ball to the keeper. Ashwin did review it, but only for ultra edge to confirm it. He goes for 20. 

    Kuldeep Yadav walks in. Anderson has been brilliant this morning with the new ball. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:59
    IND 360/6 in 100 overs

    Jaiswal charges Bashir down the track and smacks him straight over the head for a SIX. Bashir has been slightly full this morning. Given the amount of movement Anderson is getting off the pitch, won’t be a bad idea for him to pull his length slightly back. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:54
    IND 352/6

    That seamed in quite a bit into Jaiswal and Anderson is very much interested in that LBW call. Umpire isn’t though and England takes a review. In real time it looked that there was bat involved but nothing on the ultra edge. Ball tracking shows wicket missing and Jaiswal survives. Just a single in that over. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:49
    IND 351/6 in 98 overs

    350 comes up for India as Ashwin gently drives a half-volley by Bashir for four towards covers. Five more added to the total in this over. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:47
    IND 346/6 in 97 overs

    Jaiswal hasn’t looked very comfortable so far this morning. Anderson is challenging his outside edge and has almost found it on two occasions. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:35
    IND 343/6 in 95 overs

    Second new ball has been taken. James Anderson to begin the proceedings. A jaffa on the first ball, challenging Jaiswal’s outside edge. He’s making the ball move away from both right and left handers. Two runs off the over. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:30
    IND 341/6 in 94 overs

    Shoaib Bashir to begin the day. Jaiswal on strike. Gets away with just a single: was short wide ball and Jaiswal had slashed hard on it but only to be fielded at point. Ashwin drives through covers to get the first boundary of the day. Five runs off the over. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:29
    All set!

    Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin walk out to bat. England players too come out for the second day. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:12
    India riding on Jaiswal’s ton

    The Indian innings now hinges on what Jaiswal, and his partner Ashwin, add up on the second day. The wickets of Axar Patel and Srikar Bharat tilted the match just a bit into England’s favour. The wicket still has plenty for the batters to enjoy and the way England goes about its business with the willow, it would fancy anything below 450. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:00
    Patidar on his dream debut

    IND vs ENG: Late bloomer Patidar relishes ‘dream-come-true’ moment on Test debut

    Patidar made a case for himself by smashing two hundreds against the visiting England Lions team and pipped Sarfaraz Khan to the playing XI on Friday.

  • February 03, 2024 08:39
    India vs England Day 1 - As it happened

    IND vs ENG: Jaiswal stands tall but England keeps India in check on day 1

    For all the anticipation around India’s batting approach, the host largely stuck to its methods to get to a respectable 336 for six, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stroke-filled century standing tall amidst the ruins of frittered starts on the opening day of the second Test here at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday.

  • February 03, 2024 08:33
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The India vs England 2nd Test match will be telecast live from 8:30 AM IST on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

    The match can also be live streamed for free on the JioCinema app and website.

