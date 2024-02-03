MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to pick 150 Test wickets

Bumrah completed his 150 wickets in 34 Test matches and is now joint-third fastest Indian bowler along with Anil Kumble and Erapalli Prasanna to achieve this feat.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 15:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pace bowler to pick 150 Test wickets during the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Bumrah completed his 150 wickets in 34 Test matches and is now joint-third fastest Indian bowler along with Anil Kumble and Erapalli Prasanna to achieve this feat.

Fastest Indian bowlers to pick 150 Test wickets

1) R Ashwin - 29 matches

2) Ravindra Jadeja - 32 matches

3) Erapalli Prasanna - 34 matches

3) Anil Kumble - 34 matches

3) Jasprit Bumrah - 34 matches

4) Harbhajan Singh - 35 matches

5) BS Chandrasekhar - 36 matches

Among Asian pacers, only Pakistan’s Waqar Younis is ahead of him who completed this feat in 27 Test matches.

At 150 wickets, Bumrah averages 20.50 in Test cricket.

Related Topics

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to pick 150 Test wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test: England 230/8; Bumrah gets rid of Stokes for 150th wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar pips Aisam, hands India 1-0 lead against Pakistan
    PTI
  4. Departing Klopp says Liverpool don’t need extra motivation to win Premier League
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Walunj picks eight wickets, Saurashtra 164 all out vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to pick 150 Test wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Travis Head released from white-ball squad against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand promises respect for depleted Proteas
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scores double hundred, 3rd youngest Indian to record 200
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Walunj picks eight wickets, Saurashtra 164 all out vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to pick 150 Test wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test: England 230/8; Bumrah gets rid of Stokes for 150th wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar pips Aisam, hands India 1-0 lead against Pakistan
    PTI
  4. Departing Klopp says Liverpool don’t need extra motivation to win Premier League
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Walunj picks eight wickets, Saurashtra 164 all out vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment