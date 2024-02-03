IND vs ENG: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to pick 150 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pace bowler to pick 150 Test wickets during the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Bumrah completed his 150 wickets in 34 Test matches and is now joint-third fastest Indian bowler along with Anil Kumble and Erapalli Prasanna to achieve this feat.

Fastest Indian bowlers to pick 150 Test wickets

1) R Ashwin - 29 matches

2) Ravindra Jadeja - 32 matches

3) Erapalli Prasanna - 34 matches

3) Anil Kumble - 34 matches

3) Jasprit Bumrah - 34 matches

4) Harbhajan Singh - 35 matches

5) BS Chandrasekhar - 36 matches

Among Asian pacers, only Pakistan’s Waqar Younis is ahead of him who completed this feat in 27 Test matches.

At 150 wickets, Bumrah averages 20.50 in Test cricket.