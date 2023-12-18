MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia announces squad for Melbourne Test, Morris released

The home side crushed the visitor by 360 runs inside four days at Perth on Sunday, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking his 500th wicket.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 10:48 IST , Perth - 1 MIN READ

AFP
David Warner hit a battling 164 to ensure he retained his place for the Boxing Day Test.
David Warner hit a battling 164 to ensure he retained his place for the Boxing Day Test. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

David Warner hit a battling 164 to ensure he retained his place for the Boxing Day Test. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia is on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a trimmed-down squad on Monday with back-up fast bowler Lance Morris omitted.

The home side crushed the visitor by 360 runs inside four days at Perth on Sunday, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking his 500th wicket.

Opener David Warner hit a battling 164 to ensure he retained his place for the Boxing Day Test in what is expected to be his farewell series. The 37-year-old has indicated that the third Test in Sydney will be his last and had been under pressure after a lean run and with former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson saying he did not deserve a hero’s farewell.

Morris was released to play in the Big Bash League with pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood injury free and Scott Boland the first choice should a replacement be needed.

“Lance has been released for the Melbourne match but will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise,” said chief selector George Bailey.

“Otherwise, the squad remains unchanged following the strong performance in Perth.”

Australia squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green

Related stories

Related Topics

David Warner /

Nathan Lyon /

Australia vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia announces squad for Melbourne Test, Morris released
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Van Dijk slams Manchester United’s caution after Liverpool draw
    AFP
  3. IPL auction 2024: Full list of England players with their base prices for the auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia’s Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test against Pakistan
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand’s Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia announces squad for Melbourne Test, Morris released
    AFP
  2. Australia’s Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test against Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. New Zealand’s Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs
    Reuters
  4. IND vs SA: Plan was to restrict South Africa under 400, says Arshdeep after five-wicket haul
    PTI
  5. IPL Auction 2024: Who is the auctioneer for the December 19 event in Dubai?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia announces squad for Melbourne Test, Morris released
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Van Dijk slams Manchester United’s caution after Liverpool draw
    AFP
  3. IPL auction 2024: Full list of England players with their base prices for the auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia’s Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test against Pakistan
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand’s Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment