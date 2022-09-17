Cricket

Australia squad for T20 World Cup: Full players list and team news

Australia squad for T20 World Cup: Here’s the full list of players and standbys picked for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Team Sportstar
17 September, 2022 13:57 IST
Aaron Finch will lead Australia at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Aaron Finch will lead Australia at the upcoming T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Singapore-born allrounder Tim David has been named in Australia's T20 cricket World Cup squad for the host country's defense of its title beginning in late October.

After being bought by the Mumbai Indians for more than a million dollars in this year’s Indian Premier League auction, David decided to be part of Australia’s squad. The 26-year-old David played 14 T20 matches for Singapore in 2019 and 2020, averaging 46.5 with the bat.

The Australian side will travel to India for three T20 Internationals in September before returning home to play the West Indies, England and India leading into the World Cup which Australia opens against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Oct. 22.

Here is Australia’s full squad for this year’s World Cup.

Australia Squad
Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

