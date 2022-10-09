Cricket

Australia vs England live score 1st T20: Buttler hits four fours vs Green in first over; ENG 16/0 in 1 over

AUS vs ENG live score: Follow Over-by-over text commentary, score and updates from the first T20I match between Australia and England.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 09 October, 2022 13:42 IST
Alex Hales will open for England in the first T20I.

Alex Hales will open for England in the first T20I. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PLAYING XI
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England comes into this match on the back of a dominant 4-3 T20I series win over Pakistan. Meanwhile, Australia made up for the 2-1 defeat away to India last month by securing a 2-0 series win over the West Indies.

Full schedule

October 9: First T20I, Perth, 1.10 PM IST

October 12: Second T20I, Canberra, 1.10 PM IST

October 14: Third T20I, Canberra, 1.10 PM IST

Head-to-head record

Australia and England have met 20 times in T20Is, with the Aussies holding a slight 10-9 advantage, with one no result.

Squads
Australia, first T20I: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

