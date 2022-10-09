Australia vs England live score 1st T20: Buttler hits four fours vs Green in first over; ENG 16/0 in 1 over

PLAYING XI England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

England comes into this match on the back of a dominant 4-3 T20I series win over Pakistan. Meanwhile, Australia made up for the 2-1 defeat away to India last month by securing a 2-0 series win over the West Indies.

Full schedule

October 9: First T20I, Perth, 1.10 PM IST

October 12: Second T20I, Canberra, 1.10 PM IST

October 14: Third T20I, Canberra, 1.10 PM IST

Head-to-head record

Australia and England have met 20 times in T20Is, with the Aussies holding a slight 10-9 advantage, with one no result.