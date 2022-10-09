Australia vs England live score 1st T20: Buttler hits four fours vs Green in first over; ENG 16/0 in 1 over

PLAYING XI
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson
England comes into this match on the back of a dominant 4-3 T20I series win over Pakistan. Meanwhile, Australia made up for the 2-1 defeat away to India last month by securing a 2-0 series win over the West Indies.
Full schedule
October 9: First T20I, Perth, 1.10 PM IST
October 12: Second T20I, Canberra, 1.10 PM IST
October 14: Third T20I, Canberra, 1.10 PM IST
Head-to-head record
Australia and England have met 20 times in T20Is, with the Aussies holding a slight 10-9 advantage, with one no result.
Squads
Australia, first T20I: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.