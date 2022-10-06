Australia vs England T20 schedule, venues, timings and full squads list

Australia's frontline attack have all been rested for the first T20I against England in Perth on Sunday as the selectors continue to manage their workload ahead of the World Cup.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa, along with Glenn Maxwell, will not make the trip to Perth and rejoin the squad for the two games in Canberra.

Here’s all you need to know about the T20I series.

Match dates and timings

Sunday Oct 9: Perth Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT

Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Squads info