Australia vs England T20 schedule, venues, timings and full squads list

Australia's frontline attack have all been rested for the first T20I against England in Perth on Sunday as the selectors continue to manage their workload ahead of the World Cup.
Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa, along with Glenn Maxwell, will not make the trip to Perth and rejoin the squad for the two games in Canberra.
Here’s all you need to know about the T20I series.
Match dates and timings
Sunday Oct 9: Perth Stadium, 7:10pm AEDT
Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT
Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT
Squads info
Australia squad in Perth: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson
Australia squad in Canberra: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
England squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali (VC), Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.