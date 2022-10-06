Cricket

Australia squad for England T20s: Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins rested for first game

Australia’s entire first-choice bowling attack will sit out Perth’s first international in nearly three years amid an intense pre-World Cup schedule for the men’s T20 side.

AFP
Gold Coast, Australia 06 October, 2022 07:50 IST
Gold Coast, Australia 06 October, 2022 07:50 IST
Pat Cummins has been rested for the first England T20.

Pat Cummins has been rested for the first England T20. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s entire first-choice bowling attack will sit out Perth’s first international in nearly three years amid an intense pre-World Cup schedule for the men’s T20 side.

Australia's first-choice bowling attack will sit out the opening Twenty20 against England this weekend, selectors said on Thursday, as they rotate the squad to ensure peak fitness for the World Cup.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, along with spinner Adam Zampa and the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell, will not feature in Perth on Sunday.

Instead, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Ellis return to the squad for the first match of a three-game series -- Australia's last before the World Cup starts on home soil on October 16.

Also Read
Yannic Cariah, the surprise pick in West Indies T20I squad for World Cup 2022, impresses on debut - All you need to know

Zampa, Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Maxwell will all be back for the second and third England games in Canberra next week.

"The high-performance team and selectors have planned these matches to ensure our squad get to the World Cup fresh and ready to perform," chairman of selectors George Bailey.

"Some squad members travelled to Perth early to begin preparations slightly earlier than the main squad, and a handful of others will not make the trip to Perth."

Defending champion Australia is currently in Queensland playing two T20s against the West Indies.

It narrowly won the first match by three wickets on Wednesday with the second in Brisbane on Friday before the five-hour flight to Perth.

First T20 v England, Perth, October 9
IN: Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Mitch Marsh, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis
OUT: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell
Second and Third T20s v England, Canberra, October 12 and 14
IN: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell
OUT: TBC

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us