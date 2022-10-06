Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming info, where to watch online, squads and venue

When will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The game will be played on October 7, Friday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?

Australia vs West Indies match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?

Australia vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.