Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming info, where to watch online, squads and venue

AUS VS WI 2nd T20I live streaming info: all you need to know about the second and final T20I between Australia and West Indies in Brisbane.

06 October, 2022 08:51 IST
Australia’s Mitchell Starc (R) collides with West Indies wicketkeeper Johnson Charles during the opening match of Twenty20 series between Australia and West Indies at Metricon Stadium.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc (R) collides with West Indies wicketkeeper Johnson Charles during the opening match of Twenty20 series between Australia and West Indies at Metricon Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

When will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The game will be played on October 7, Friday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the 2nd T20I match Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?

Australia vs West Indies match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs West Indies (WI) match?

Australia vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SQUADS
Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
West Indies T20 squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith
*West Indies dropped Shimron Hetmyer from its T20 World Cup squad after he missed a “rescheduled” flight to Australia. Shamarh Brooks has been named as Hetmyer’s replacement.

