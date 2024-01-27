MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia pulls ahead after Hazlewood, Lyon restrict Windies

Kirk McKenzie top-scored with 41 for the visitor, who had a number of starts but was restricted to 193 in its second innings by Josh Hazlewood (3-23) and Nathan Lyon (3-42).

Published : Jan 27, 2024 18:29 IST , BRISBANE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, right, appeals for the wicket of the West Indies’ Joshua Da Silva.
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, right, appeals for the wicket of the West Indies’ Joshua Da Silva. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, right, appeals for the wicket of the West Indies’ Joshua Da Silva. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia wrestled control of the second test on Saturday and finds itself 156 runs away from a series clean-sweep after bowling West Indies out for 193 on day three in Brisbane.

Kirk McKenzie top-scored with 41 for the visitor, who had a number of starts but was restricted to 193 in its second innings by Josh Hazlewood (3-23) and Nathan Lyon (3-42).

The host reached 60-2 from 19 overs at stumps, having boldly declared at 289-9 in the first innings after dismissing the West Indies for 311.

The Caribbean seamers, minus Shamar Joseph who was injured by a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker, made good use of the night conditions but have an uphill battle ahead to defend a modest 216.

“One thing’s for sure, we’re going to fight to the very end,” McKenzie told ABC radio.

Usman Khawaja was caught-behind for 10 off Alzarri Joseph (1-19), while Marnus Labuschagne added five before Justin Greaves (1-23) had him gobbled up in the cordon. Steve Smith and Cameron Green remain unbeaten overnight on 33 and nine, respectively.

Day three’s first dismissal came by way of Green (1-37), who had touring captain Kraigg Brathwaite caught driving a full delivery after compiling a laboured 16.

McKenzie looked particularly comfortable playing straight down the ground and showed positive intent, but that confidence brought about his downfall when he was trapped lbw missing a slog-sweep facing his first ball from Lyon.

Australia’s premier spinner shouldered much of the workload in the second session and dried up the runs as Pat Cummins regularly rotated his fast bowlers and utilised short spells to combat the stifling heat.

Redeeming himself after two earlier drops, Smith held Alick Athanaze (35) at slip to secure Lyon’s second.

But it was a sharp backhander from Travis Head at short leg to run out a devastated Kavem Hodge, who resisted for 74 balls to make 29, that shifted the momentum back to the host.

Gully-specialist Green pouched Joshua Da Silva (7) on the second attempt to give Starc (1-45) his first wicket.

The fielding fumbles extended to keeper Alex Carey who almost grassed a regulation edge from Justin Greaves (33) off Hazlewood, who also had Alzarri Joseph caught for nought.

Five straight maidens underscored how difficult scoring had become under lights and the innings ended after 72.4 overs when Shamar retired hurt on 3.

Wet weather, which has affected parts of Queensland state throughout the week, is forecast in Brisbane for the final two days of the match.

Related stories

Related Topics

West Indies /

Australia /

Mitchell Starc /

Josh Hazlewood /

Nathan Lyon /

Shamar Joseph /

Kraigg Brathwaite /

Joshua da Silva /

Cameron Green /

Alex Carey /

Alzarri Joseph

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia pulls ahead after Hazlewood, Lyon restrict Windies
    Reuters
  2. Australian Open 2024, HIGHLIGHTS: Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam champion in Open era, wins men’s doubles title with Ebden
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India A beats England Lions by innings and 16 runs
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Madhya Pradesh on front foot after Pondicherry collapses on Day 2
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia pulls ahead after Hazlewood, Lyon restrict Windies
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. India A beats England Lions by innings and 16 runs
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Patient Jadeja masters waiting game to put India ahead
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia pulls ahead after Hazlewood, Lyon restrict Windies
    Reuters
  2. Australian Open 2024, HIGHLIGHTS: Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam champion in Open era, wins men’s doubles title with Ebden
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India A beats England Lions by innings and 16 runs
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Madhya Pradesh on front foot after Pondicherry collapses on Day 2
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment