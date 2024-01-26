IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: It was a tough day, says England assistant coach Jeetan Patel

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel said that they were only thinking about taking the remaining three wickets and not about the margin of deficit.

Jeetan informed the media after the first day’s play in the first Test against India here on Friday that, what was in front of them was the need to do and worry about the other stuff later.

“They are an exciting batting bunch. They want to showcase how good they are. And, I think there is a certain energy around this wicket, what would happen in the fourth innings, we don’t know,” Jeetan said.

“It was a tough day. I think the efforts the guys put in were immense, seeing the guys running around, you almost expect you arrived on top of the game. The way we created chances, some may have gone a little bit our way, would be different. That’s cricket, we will get there,” he explained.

On spinner Jack Leach’s fitness, the assistant coach said the spinner banged his knee last night in the outfield and again today.

“The outfield is a little sluggish. He bowled well. That’s what Jack is, Jack does. He will be back, one of the strongest guys in the team,” Jeetan said.

“The beauty of Joe Root is he knows how to bat. We have always spoken about how to take wickets. Runs don’t matter. The only thing that matters is how many wickets we have taken and how many to take,” he said.

“The thing with Joe is how am I going to take wickets, how am I going to change the game. It may not be for him but for his mate. Today, we say the typical Joe Root. He created opportunities. He is going to be hit for boundaries. He is going to bowl attacking deliveries and ask attacking questions. He was fantastic,” Jeetan explained.

Reflecting on Indian spin legend Anil Kumble’s views, Jeetan said one could always create the skills on tour a little bit.

“That’s the whole point of having coaching stuff. I suppose it is to offer you information about how you can go about your job better or more, especially on consumer pitches and the batters and Because they may definitely have the skill to do that,” he said.

“Hartley wants to take on Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. We spoke about last night, we spoke. ‘Well, it happens. We’ll come back tomorrow.’ I am not going to argue with Anil Kumble, he is a legend of the game.

But, on these sorts of pitches, how many times can you hit the seam and how many times can you miss the seam,” “It’s another opportunity to play Test cricket in India, to take Test wickets, another opportunity to learn. to grow the squad of English cricket. It’s not going to be easy, just because it’s spinning doesn’t mean it makes the game easier,” he explained.

“Spinning sometimes becomes harder because there’s so much expectation. Okay, our guys learnt from yesterday, and they bowled better today and will bowl better tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. They have to no keep getting better in the series,” Jeetan concluded.