AUS vs WI: Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test, Smith to captain Australia

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 08:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia captain Pat Cummins looks on during the fifth day of the first Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium in Perth on December 4, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Australia captain Pat Cummins looks on during the fifth day of the first Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium in Perth on December 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of Australia’s second Test against West Indies due to a quad strain, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Steve Smith has been named captain for the match, a Day-Night pink ball fixture, which will take place in Adelaide on December 8-12.

Meanwhile, the CA named pacer Scott Boland as Cummins’ replacement. It will be his first outing for Australia since the Hobart Test against England in January this year.

Also Read | Lyon eyes Adelaide Oval records at his former workplace

Cummins failed to recover from the injury sustained during the Perth Test, where the Aussies handed the West Indies a 164-run defeat and took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

The 29-year-old paceman also missed last year’s Adelaide Test against England as a close Covid-19 contact. On that occasion again, vice-captain Smith took over the reins and led Australia to a resounding 275-run win. 

