Captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of Australia’s second Test against West Indies due to a quad strain, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Steve Smith has been named captain for the match, a Day-Night pink ball fixture, which will take place in Adelaide on December 8-12.

Meanwhile, the CA named pacer Scott Boland as Cummins’ replacement. It will be his first outing for Australia since the Hobart Test against England in January this year.

Cummins failed to recover from the injury sustained during the Perth Test, where the Aussies handed the West Indies a 164-run defeat and took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

The 29-year-old paceman also missed last year’s Adelaide Test against England as a close Covid-19 contact. On that occasion again, vice-captain Smith took over the reins and led Australia to a resounding 275-run win.