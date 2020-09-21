Cricket Cricket Langer mindful of 'hub life' as Australia prepares for long summer Australian team head coach Justin Langer said that he will be okay to let players take a break from the team in order to be with their families. Reuters SYDNEY 21 September, 2020 13:22 IST Justin Langer admitted that it is difficult for the players to stay away from their families for long periods due to the coronavirus situation. - AP Reuters SYDNEY 21 September, 2020 13:22 IST Australia coach Justin Langer says one of the most difficult things his team will face during the summer is spending time away from their families within bio-secure bubbles.The majority of Langer's side returned to Australia late last week from a limited-overs series in England, where the team spent the entire tour in bio-secure conditions. The players are currently undergoing two weeks isolation in Adelaide.Many will also have to spend another two weeks in isolation when they return to their home states at the conclusion of their stay in Adelaide, he said.“When we sat down with all the players and showed them how the summer was going to look, certainly the blood drained from a lot of their faces,” Langer told reporters in a conference call on Monday.“It's going to be a long time away from our families and from home.“We are very respectful of the current climate with guys being away from home and living this hub life.“If someone was to come up and say, 'I need a break out' they would have 100% support from the Australian cricket team.” Ponting on Black Lives Matter: ‘We should be talking about it’ Australia hosts India this summer but the fixtures have yet to be confirmed because of the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, while state governments also have different bio-security protocols.The uncertainty has created an issue between Cricket Australia and broadcasters, who are threatening to walk away from their television agreement.While Langer thought the schedule was almost confirmed, dealing with multiple levels of government and other interested parties while bringing players in and out of the bubbles was taking time to finalise.“There are so many complexities and stakeholders,” he said.“We are really keen to get it locked in, I'm sure it will happen soon.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos