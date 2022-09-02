Cricket

Jadeja out of Asia Cup, Axar Patel named replacement in India squad

Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament, the BCCI said in its statement.

Team Sportstar
02 September, 2022 17:15 IST
Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury.

Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad on Friday. Axar Patel was named as Jadeja’s immediate replacement in the squad.

Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament, the BCCI said in its statement.

Axar was previously named as one of the standbys in the squad and is set to join the team in Dubai soon.

Jadeja was promoted to number four in the absence of the left-handed Rishabh Pant during India’s 148-run chase against Pakistan last Sunday and struck a crucial 35. In the second match against Hong Kong, Jadeja registered figures of 1/15 in a 40-run win.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

