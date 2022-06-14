Cricket

Bairstow slams second-fastest hundred by an Englishman in Test cricket

Jonny Bairstow scored the second-fastest hundred by an English player in Test cricket against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

14 June, 2022 21:21 IST

Jonny Bairstow of England celebrates his hundred against New Zealand on Tuesday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Bairstow reached the three-digit mark off 77 balls, missing Gilbert Jessop's record by a whisker, who scored a 76-ball hundred against Australia in 1902.

