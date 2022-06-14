Cricket Cricket Bairstow slams second-fastest hundred by an Englishman in Test cricket Jonny Bairstow scored the second-fastest hundred by an English player in Test cricket against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 21:21 IST Jonny Bairstow of England celebrates his hundred against New Zealand on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 21:21 IST Jonny Bairstow scored the second-fastest hundred by an English player in Test cricket against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. Bairstow reached the three-digit mark off 77 balls, missing Gilbert Jessop's record by a whisker, who scored a 76-ball hundred against Australia in 1902. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :