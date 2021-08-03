BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh registers its first-ever T20I win against Australia

A spirited bowling performance helped Bangladesh stun Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh defeated Australia by 23 runs in the first T20I and with this win, the host has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Nasum Ahmed was the star for Bangladesh as he scalped four wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan (36) played an anchor role with the bat as Bangladesh posted a total of 131 in 20 overs.

Chasing, Australia got off to the worst start possible as the side lost Alex Carey (0) on the very first ball, followed by Josh Philippe (9) and Moises Henriques (1) as it was reduced to 11/3 in three overs.

Skipper Matthew Wade (13) struggled at the crease and his dismissal in the 10th over boiled it down to Mitchell Marsh to take Australia over the line, who perished in the 16th over and Australia stumbled to a 23-run loss in the first T20I.

Sent into bat first, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as the side lost both its openers inside the powerplay.

Soumya Sarkar (2) and Mohammad Naim (30) both failed to stay at the crease for a long haul. Mahmudullah (20) and Nurul Hasan (3) also departed cheaply and it all boiled down to Shakib to guide Bangladesh to a defendable total.

For Australia, Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with three wickets.

This was Bangladesh’s first ever T20 win against Australia. The next match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.