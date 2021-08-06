Cricket

BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh seals first series win over Australia with third T20I victory

It was a historic moment for Bangladesh on Friday as it sealed its first series win over Australia after winning the third T20I by 10 runs.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dhaka 06 August, 2021 22:34 IST

Mahmadullah in action during the third T20I against Australia in Dhaka on Friday.   -  Reuters

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dhaka 06 August, 2021 22:34 IST

It was a historic moment for Bangladesh on Friday as it sealed its first series win over Australia after winning the third T20I by 10 runs.

Bangladesh scored 127-9 in 20 overs with captain Mahmudullah playing an innings of 52 off 53 balls. Nathan Ellis took a hat-trick on his debut for Australia, but that was not enough. Already 0-2 down in the series, on a sluggish wicket, Australia frittered it away despite being in the hunt.

Against a spirited Bangladesh bowling lie-up, Australia could only score 117-4 in 20 overs, with Mitchell Marsh being the highest scorer at 51.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App