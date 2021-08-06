Cricket Cricket BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh seals first series win over Australia with third T20I victory It was a historic moment for Bangladesh on Friday as it sealed its first series win over Australia after winning the third T20I by 10 runs. Team Sportstar Dhaka 06 August, 2021 22:34 IST Mahmadullah in action during the third T20I against Australia in Dhaka on Friday. - Reuters Team Sportstar Dhaka 06 August, 2021 22:34 IST It was a historic moment for Bangladesh on Friday as it sealed its first series win over Australia after winning the third T20I by 10 runs.Bangladesh scored 127-9 in 20 overs with captain Mahmudullah playing an innings of 52 off 53 balls. Nathan Ellis took a hat-trick on his debut for Australia, but that was not enough. Already 0-2 down in the series, on a sluggish wicket, Australia frittered it away despite being in the hunt.Against a spirited Bangladesh bowling lie-up, Australia could only score 117-4 in 20 overs, with Mitchell Marsh being the highest scorer at 51.More to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :