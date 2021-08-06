BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh seals first series win over Australia with third T20I victory

It was a historic moment for Bangladesh on Friday as it sealed its first series win over Australia after winning the third T20I by 10 runs.

Bangladesh scored 127-9 in 20 overs with captain Mahmudullah playing an innings of 52 off 53 balls. Nathan Ellis took a hat-trick on his debut for Australia, but that was not enough. Already 0-2 down in the series, on a sluggish wicket, Australia frittered it away despite being in the hunt.

Against a spirited Bangladesh bowling lie-up, Australia could only score 117-4 in 20 overs, with Mitchell Marsh being the highest scorer at 51.

More to follow...