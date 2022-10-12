NZ vs BAN T20 Tri-Series Match 5 HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 48 runs

PREVIEW

Bangladesh and New Zealand will face off in the fifth match of the T20 Tri-Series, which also involves Pakistan, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

New Zealand had beaten Bangladesh by eight wickets and 13 balls remaining when the two teams last met in the third match of the tournament on Sunday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

The fifth match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

There is no LIVE telecast available of the T20 Tri-Series in India.

At what time will BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match start?

The fifth match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Where will BAN vs NZ Tri-Series match be played?

The fifth match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.