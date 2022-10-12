Cricket

NZ vs BAN T20 Tri-Series Match 5 HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 48 runs

NZ vs BAN, T20 tri-series: Follow for all highlights from the T20I tri-series match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 12 October, 2022 11:20 IST
Last Updated: 12 October, 2022 11:20 IST
New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh’s Litton Das.

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh’s Litton Das. | Photo Credit: SANKA VIDANAGAMA

NZ vs BAN, T20 tri-series: Follow for all highlights from the T20I tri-series match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

PREVIEW

Bangladesh and New Zealand will face off in the fifth match of the T20 Tri-Series, which also involves Pakistan, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

New Zealand had beaten Bangladesh by eight wickets and 13 balls remaining when the two teams last met in the third match of the tournament on Sunday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

The fifth match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match?

There is no LIVE telecast available of the T20 Tri-Series in India.

At what time will BAN vs NZ T20 Tri-Series match start?

The fifth match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Where will BAN vs NZ Tri-Series match be played?

The fifth match of the T20 Tri-Series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Shardul Thakur: ‘Not getting selected for T20 World Cup disappointing’

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us