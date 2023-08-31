BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 highlights: Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Sri Lanka off the mark in Group B

A comfortable win in the end for Sri Lanka as they romp home by five wickets. Samarawickrama and Asalanka played a matured hand to take their team home after the early wickets. Shakib and Mahedi made it very difficult for the hosts to score, choking runs in the middle overs.

Earlier, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana took six wickets between them to restrict Bangladesh to 164, despite a good hand from Najmul Hossain Shanto.