WATCH: Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim out handling the ball in second Test against New Zealand

BAN vs NZ: Rahim became the first Bangladeshi man to be adjudged out obstructing the field in international cricket.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 12:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Batting on 35, Mushfiqur defended a delivery from seamer Kyle Jamieson and touched the ball as it bounced past the stumps. 
Batting on 35, Mushfiqur defended a delivery from seamer Kyle Jamieson and touched the ball as it bounced past the stumps.  | Photo Credit: AFP


Batting on 35, Mushfiqur defended a delivery from seamer Kyle Jamieson and touched the ball as it bounced past the stumps.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for handling the ball on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Rahim became the first Bangladeshi man to be adjudged out for obstructing the field in international cricket.

BAN vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 live score

The dismissal occurred in the 41st over of the first innings after Bangladesh opted to bat. Batting on 35, Mushfiqur defended a delivery from seamer Kyle Jamieson and touched the ball with his right hand as it bounced past the stumps.

Rahim is the eighth batter to be dismissed handling the ball in Tests and 11th overall in men’s cricket.

While handling the ball was originally one of eleven modes of dismissals in cricket, it was integrated into the Law of obstructing the field during the amendments of Laws of Cricket in 2017.

List of men to be dismissed handling the ball

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

