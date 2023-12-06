WATCH: Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim out handling the ball in second Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for handling the ball on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Rahim became the first Bangladeshi man to be adjudged out for obstructing the field in international cricket.

The dismissal occurred in the 41st over of the first innings after Bangladesh opted to bat. Batting on 35, Mushfiqur defended a delivery from seamer Kyle Jamieson and touched the ball with his right hand as it bounced past the stumps.

How Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field 😶pic.twitter.com/JL88cc7cd4 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 6, 2023

Rahim is the eighth batter to be dismissed handling the ball in Tests and 11th overall in men’s cricket.

While handling the ball was originally one of eleven modes of dismissals in cricket, it was integrated into the Law of obstructing the field during the amendments of Laws of Cricket in 2017.

List of men to be dismissed handling the ball