Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after blow to head

Mustafizur Rahman was hospitalized after head injury during training session for Bangladesh Premier League match, cleared of internal injuries.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 16:29 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman.
Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was on Sunday admitted to a local hospital after suffering a hit on his head by Litton Das during a training session ahead of a Bangladesh Premier League match.

The accident occurred while they were participating in the Comilla Victorians’ nets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Rahman was hit when he was walking back to his bowling mark, and he was immediately given first-aid on the bleeding spot before being taken to the Imperial Hospital here in an ambulance.

However, the subsequent CT scans cleared 28-year-old Rahman of any internal injuries.

“During practice, a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately shifted him to Imperial hospital,” a BCB media release stated.

The Victorians are scheduled to play Sylhet Strikers in the BPL on Monday, and is currently placed second on the table with 14 points from nine games behind Rangpur Riders (16 points).

