BAN vs SL: Bangladesh removes Liton for third ODI against Sri Lanka

ODI debutant Jaker Ali will take Liton’s place after a solid performance from the wicketkeeper-batter in the T20 leg of Sri Lanka’s tour, won by the visitors 2-1.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 16:22 IST , Chittagong - 1 MIN READ

Bangladesh’s Liton in action during the second T20I against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh’s Liton in action during the second T20I against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
Chittagong

Bangladesh dropped Liton Das for Monday’s third and final One Day International against Sri Lanka after the veteran opener was humiliatingly dismissed for consecutive ducks in the first two matches.

ODI debutant Jaker Ali will take Liton’s place after a solid performance from the wicketkeeper-batter in the T20 leg of Sri Lanka’s tour, won by the visitors 2-1.

Liton, by contrast, also struggled in the T20 series, scoring just 44 runs in three matches.

“Considering Liton’s recent performance in white-ball cricket, we opted for this change, mindful of the availability of two other capable openers within the squad,” chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement.

“With the series now hanging in the balance, we believe Jaker Ali’s addition will provide the team with more options and flexibility in the middle order,” he added.

Jaker, 26, has averaged 55 in his six T20 appearances for Bangladesh.

The ODI series is tied 1-1 after Bangladesh won the opener by six wickets, with Sri Lanka taking the second by three wickets on Friday.

Chittagong hosts the final match on Monday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also announced that it had agreed with Zimbabwe Cricket to postpone an upcoming Test series between the two countries to next year.

Bangladesh will still host Zimbabwe for a five-match T20 series beginning on May 3.

Bangladesh Squad
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali.

