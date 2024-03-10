MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy fined 15 per cent of match fee for outburst during T20 against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20 International against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 20:20 IST , SYLHET, Bangladesh - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy (L) in action.
Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy (L) in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy (L) in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20 International against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Bangladesh suffered a 28-run defeat in the third game to lose the series 2-1.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of Bangladesh’s innings, when after being dismissed, Hridoy turned around on his way back to the pavilion and remonstrated aggressively with Sri Lanka players.

He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open men’s doubles Final LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo aims for second title, to face Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy fined 15 per cent of match fee for outburst during T20 against Sri Lanka
    AP
  3. DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Capsey, Jemimah drive Delhi after Lanning falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE UPDATES: EBFC v MBSG, Kolkata derby, ISL 2023-24; Starting lineups in, preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Head-to-head record between EBFC and MBSG before ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy fined 15 per cent of match fee for outburst during T20 against Sri Lanka
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: Shardul’s all-round heroics puts Mumbai ahead on Day 1
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Dravid to youngsters: Test cricket is hard, you are going to need each other to succeed
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG: Don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain, his bowlers did the trick, says Graeme Swann
    PTI
  5. Yusuf Pathan joins Trinamool Congress, to contest Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal’s Berhampore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open men’s doubles Final LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo aims for second title, to face Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy fined 15 per cent of match fee for outburst during T20 against Sri Lanka
    AP
  3. DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Capsey, Jemimah drive Delhi after Lanning falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE UPDATES: EBFC v MBSG, Kolkata derby, ISL 2023-24; Starting lineups in, preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Head-to-head record between EBFC and MBSG before ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment