Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy fined 15 per cent of match fee for outburst during T20 against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20 International against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Bangladesh suffered a 28-run defeat in the third game to lose the series 2-1.
The incident occurred in the fourth over of Bangladesh’s innings, when after being dismissed, Hridoy turned around on his way back to the pavilion and remonstrated aggressively with Sri Lanka players.
He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.
On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.
