Bangladesh's Mustafizur doubtful for first Zimbabwe ODI

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman is in doubt for Bangladesh as it prepares to take on Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals, while captain Tamim Iqbal said on Thursday that he expects to struggle through with an injury.

"He is 50-50 now. We will get an idea about him after today," Tamim told a video press briefing on Thursday.

Mustafizur picked up an ankle injury in a warm-up match Wednesday two days before the start of the series, according to the team.

Tamim, who missed Bangladesh's win in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare last week because of a knee injury, was more confident that he would play.

"My injury is in such a state that it will not go away quickly. It will not heal in five to six days. The physio gave me a plan. Hopefully I can manage it in the series," said Tamim.

Tamim shrugged off the poor form of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who scored just three runs in one innings of the Test, after a disappointing show in a home series against Sri Lanka.

"I am always an optimistic man. I believe a player of this stature can come back any time," Tamim said.

Bangladesh is already without wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who withdrew from the tour because of a family emergency.

The series starts Friday at Harare Sports Club ground.