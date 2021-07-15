Cricket Cricket Bangladesh's Mustafizur doubtful for first Zimbabwe ODI Bangladesh is already without wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who withdrew from the tour because of a family emergency. AFP HARARE 15 July, 2021 19:20 IST The left-arm pacer picked up an ankle injury in a warm-up match on Wednesday. (FILE PHOTO) - K.R. DEEPAK/ The Hindu AFP HARARE 15 July, 2021 19:20 IST Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman is in doubt for Bangladesh as it prepares to take on Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals, while captain Tamim Iqbal said on Thursday that he expects to struggle through with an injury."He is 50-50 now. We will get an idea about him after today," Tamim told a video press briefing on Thursday.Mustafizur picked up an ankle injury in a warm-up match Wednesday two days before the start of the series, according to the team.Tamim, who missed Bangladesh's win in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare last week because of a knee injury, was more confident that he would play.READ MORE: WI vs AUS: Hosein, Sinclair called up for fourth, fifth T20Is"My injury is in such a state that it will not go away quickly. It will not heal in five to six days. The physio gave me a plan. Hopefully I can manage it in the series," said Tamim.Tamim shrugged off the poor form of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who scored just three runs in one innings of the Test, after a disappointing show in a home series against Sri Lanka."I am always an optimistic man. I believe a player of this stature can come back any time," Tamim said.Bangladesh is already without wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who withdrew from the tour because of a family emergency.The series starts Friday at Harare Sports Club ground. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :