BCCI yet to take a stand on Los Angeles Olympics

Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deliberated on Thursday on the possible inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it deferred taking a stand on it.

In its 89th Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad, the Board officials decided to discuss it further in a special general meeting, likely to be held in early 2021. Even though most of the Board officials Sportstar spoke to claimed they were optimistic about the inclusion of cricket in the Games, the BCCI formally decided to clarify a few important details with the International Olympic Committee.

Before taking a call on the Olympics, the BCCI wants to clarify whether it needs to give up its autonomy and be part of the Indian Olympic Association, and there is also confusion over the revenue-sharing arrangement.

'Wanted to be absolutely sure'

While BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was unavailable for comments, some of the officials said that the Board wanted to draft in all the factors before taking a final call. “There is still time for it, so we wanted to be absolutely sure about everything and then take a decision. We will decide on it in due course of time,” a senior official said.

The ICC had recently sent a questionnaire to all member countries asking them to quantify the ‘financial benefits’ they could accrue from their respective governments if cricket was included in the Olympics in 2028. “There are a lot of things that need to be kept in mind. We will have to have a word with the concerned people and the ministries and take a call,” the official said, making it clear that the Board was “keen on the inclusion of the sport, provided all things fall in place.”