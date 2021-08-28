BCCI AGM to be held post Sept. 30 due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Annual General Meeting will not be held before September 30 due to the prevailing pandemic, secretary Jay Shah has informed the affiliated units.

In a letter to the state units, which Sportstar has seen, Shah has written that the members will be informed once the date is finalised.

"Owing to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Government in their G.O.(D). No. 96 dated 30th June 2021 ("Government Order") have extended the period for a registered society under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, to conduct an Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2020-2021, by three months, from September 2021 to December 2021."

In view thereof, you are hereby informed that the BCCI will not have its Annual General Meeting by 30 September 2021. We will keep you informed regarding the date of the Annual General Meeting," he wrote in the mail.

The Board had its 89th Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad in December last year.

This year, the second leg of the IPL will begin on September 19 in the UAE, followed by the T20 World Cup - where India has the hosting rights.