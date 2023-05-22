Cricket

BCCI announces Adidas as Team India kit sponsor

The partnership with the German sports brand was announced by BCCI’s honorary secretary Jay Shah.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 10:36 IST
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav during the T20 Match against Australia at Mohali, Punjab.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav during the T20 Match against Australia at Mohali, Punjab. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Adidas will be team India’s new kit sponsor, the BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday.

“We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands,” Shah posted on Twitter.

According to reports in February, BCCI was considering a deal worth Rs 350 crore with the German sports brand. While Shah confirmed the news on Monday, the amount and duration of the deal were not disclosed.

The current sponsor - Killer Jeans - will have its contract expire on May 31, following which the deal with Adidas will come into effect. Prior to Killer Jeans, MPL was the kit sponsor for India.

The BCCI is also looking for a new primary sponsor after reports emerged that Byju’s, the current sponsor, was willing to end its deal before the stipulated end in November 2023.

India will be in action in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia, starting June 7.

