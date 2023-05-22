IPL News

IPL 2023 Playoffs: GT vs CSK, LSG vs MI - full schedule, date, time

IPL 2023: Here is a look at the IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule, date and time for matches involving Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 00:29 IST
GT, CSK, LSG and MI qualified for the IPL 2023 Playoffs after 70 league stage matches.

The IPL 2023 Playoffs line-up was confirmed after Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to defending champion Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

GT will now face Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier while RCB’s defeat enabled Mumbai Indians to lock in the fourth spot in the IPL. MI will face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match in Chennai on Wednesday.

While CSK qualified for the Playoffs for the 12th time, MI reached the last-four stage for the 10th time in 16 seasons. Meanwhile, GT and LSG achieved their second successive Playoffs spots since joining the league in 2022.

Here is a look at the IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule

  • ⦿ Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - May 23, 2023 - Tuesday
  • ⦿ Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - May 24, 2023 - Wednesday
  • ⦿ Qualifier 2: Loser of QF1 v Winner of Eliminator - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - May 26, 2023 - Friday
  • ⦿ Final: Winner of Q1 v Winner of Q2 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - May 28, 2023 - Sunday

