IPL 2023 Playoffs: GT vs CSK, LSG vs MI - full schedule, date, time

The IPL 2023 Playoffs line-up was confirmed after Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to defending champion Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

GT will now face Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier while RCB’s defeat enabled Mumbai Indians to lock in the fourth spot in the IPL. MI will face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match in Chennai on Wednesday.

While CSK qualified for the Playoffs for the 12th time, MI reached the last-four stage for the 10th time in 16 seasons. Meanwhile, GT and LSG achieved their second successive Playoffs spots since joining the league in 2022.

Here is a look at the IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule