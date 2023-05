IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings reaches record-extending 10th final, beats Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to reach a record-extending 10th IPL final after the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

MS Dhoni’s men last reached the final in the 2021 season, where they lifted their fourth title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final held in Dubai. CSK’s run into the summit clash this time comes after its second-poorest campaign in the IPL, having finished ninth out of 10 teams in the 2022 edition.

The win also marked the Super Kings’ win over the Titans in four meetings. The teams had clashed in the IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad on March 31 where the home side coasted to a five-wicket win.

CSK’s win marked its fifth win in Qualifier 1 matches since the inception of the Playoffs system in the 2011 season.

While it was won four titles, CSK has fallen on the wrong end of the result in IPL finals on five occasions - thrice against Mumbai Indians and one apiece against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

CSK in Qualifier 1 matches: Matches Played: 7; Won: 5; Lost: 2

CSK in IPL Playoffs matches in Chennai: Matches Played: 5; Won: 3; Lost:2

CSK - IPL Playoff performances

2011

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Final: CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

2012

Eliminator: CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 38 runs - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Qualifier 2: CSK beat Delhi Daredevils by 86 runs - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Final: CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

2013

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 48 runs - Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Final: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by 23 runs - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2014

Eliminator: CSK beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Qualifier 2: CSK lost to Kings XI Punjab by 24 runs - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2015

Qualfier 1: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by 25 runs - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Qualfier 2: CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by three wickets - JSCA Stadium, Ranchi

Final: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by 41 runs - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2018

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Final: CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2019

Qualifier 1: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Qualifier 2: CSK beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets - ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Final: CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by one run - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

2021

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Final: CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2023

Qualifier 1: CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai