Gujarat Titans was bowled out for the first time in 31 IPL matches during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 by Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chasing a 173-run target, GT fell short by 15 runs to help CSK reach its 10th IPL final. The Titans had never been bowled out in the previous 29 appearances since its debut in 2022.

Hardik Pandya’s men had previously lost nine wickets only twice - one each in 2022 and 2023.

The defeat also marked the Titans’ fourth defeat while chasing in the IPL. While it had slipped only once batting second during its title-winning run in 2022, GT also lost to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals chasing this season.

Recording its first defeat in the IPL Playoffs, the Titans will meet the winner of the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.