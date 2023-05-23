IPL News

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans all out for first time in 31 IPL matches by CSK

Gujarat Titans was bowled out for the first time in 31 IPL matches during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 by Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
23 May, 2023 23:23 IST
CSK became the first team to bowl out GT in the IPL.

CSK became the first team to bowl out GT in the IPL. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chasing a 173-run target, GT fell short by 15 runs to help CSK reach its 10th IPL final. The Titans had never been bowled out in the previous 29 appearances since its debut in 2022.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Highlights

Hardik Pandya’s men had previously lost nine wickets only twice - one each in 2022 and 2023.

The defeat also marked the Titans’ fourth defeat while chasing in the IPL. While it had slipped only once batting second during its title-winning run in 2022, GT also lost to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals chasing this season.

Recording its first defeat in the IPL Playoffs, the Titans will meet the winner of the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK's next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

